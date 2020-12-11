I-T refunds worth Rs 1.45 lakh cr issued to 89 lakh taxpayers

The Finance Ministry on Friday said the Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore to about 89 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds during this period

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,45,619 crore to more than 89.29 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020, to 08th December, 2020,'' the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.