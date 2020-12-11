Left Menu
I-T refunds worth Rs 1.45 lakh cr issued to 89 lakh taxpayers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 14:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Finance Ministry on Friday said the Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore to about 89 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds during this period

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,45,619 crore to more than 89.29 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020, to 08th December, 2020,'' the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

