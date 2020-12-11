Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leh-Jammu flight operations resume

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had suspended domestic passenger flights across the country in March this year to restrict travel and check the spread of the virus.Paying heed to a request by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council LAHDC, the Ministry of Civil Aviation resumed Air India flight operations between Leh and Jammu sectors from Thursday, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 14:32 IST
Leh-Jammu flight operations resume
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Flight operations between Leh and Jammu, capital cities of union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, have resumed after remaining suspended for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Friday. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had suspended domestic passenger flights across the country in March this year to restrict travel and check the spread of the virus.

Paying heed to a request by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), the Ministry of Civil Aviation resumed Air India flight operations between Leh and Jammu sectors from Thursday, the officials said. The flights will operate every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday, they said.

The resumption of flights between Leh and Jammu will also be beneficial for a number of students and patients, they added. During winter months, Leh-Srinagar and Leh-Manali roads are closed due to heavy snowfall and people of Ladakh rely solely on flights to travel to other parts of the country.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB's Lagarde bags hard-won deal, but battle with hawks has only begun

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde brokered a difficult compromise this week to secure backing for a new pandemic-fighting package of measures, but her battle to convince sceptics among her colleagues and investors has only j...

Congress MLA clarifies on meeting BJP leader

Puducherry, Dec 11 PTI Ruling Congress legislator A John Kumar on Friday clarified that his recent meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader in-charge of party affairs in Puducherry Nirmal Kumar Kurana was a courtesy call and not f...

Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Friday fell by 0.7 per cent to Rs 220.65 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded lower by...

Pranab Mukherjee's presidential memoirs to hit stands in January

A new book by late former president Pranab Mujkherjee will recount his fascinating journey from growing up under the flicker of a lamp in a remote village of Bengal to walking the rampart of the Rasthrapati Bhavan as the first citizen of In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020