Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures fall on weak demandPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 14:52 IST
Copper futures on Friday slipped by Rs 5.10 to Rs 601.10 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for December delivery eased by Rs 5.10, or 0.84 per cent, to Rs 601.10 per kg in a business turnover of 5,112 lots
Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.