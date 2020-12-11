Piaggio India commences booking for Aprilia SXR 160

Piaggio India on Friday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for its upcoming 160-cc scooter for Aprilia SXR 160. The premium scooter is currently under production at the company's Baramati plant and is available for pre-booking at a booking amount of Rs 5,000, the company said in a statement.

The BS-VI scooter comes with various features like wrap around LED headlights, mobile connectivity option, longer, bigger and comfortable seating, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake among others, it added. ''It is a great feeling as our premium scooter, the Aprilia SXR 160, has started rolling out of the production lines. 2020 was a year filled with challenges, but we were determined to fulfil our promise of delivering the much-anticipated scooter at the earliest,'' Piaggio India Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi said.

The company believes that Aprilia SXR 160 with its unique next-generation design and technologically advanced features, will create a new everlasting experience for the Aprilia followers, he added.