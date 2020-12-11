Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piaggio India commences booking for Aprilia SXR 160

Piaggio India on Friday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for its upcoming 160-cc scooter for Aprilia SXR 160. 2020 was a year filled with challenges, but we were determined to fulfil our promise of delivering the much-anticipated scooter at the earliest, Piaggio India Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi said.The company believes that Aprilia SXR 160 with its unique next-generation design and technologically advanced features, will create a new everlasting experience for the Aprilia followers, he added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 14:56 IST
Piaggio India commences booking for Aprilia SXR 160
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Piaggio India on Friday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for its upcoming 160-cc scooter for Aprilia SXR 160. The premium scooter is currently under production at the company's Baramati plant and is available for pre-booking at a booking amount of Rs 5,000, the company said in a statement.

The BS-VI scooter comes with various features like wrap around LED headlights, mobile connectivity option, longer, bigger and comfortable seating, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake among others, it added. ''It is a great feeling as our premium scooter, the Aprilia SXR 160, has started rolling out of the production lines. 2020 was a year filled with challenges, but we were determined to fulfil our promise of delivering the much-anticipated scooter at the earliest,'' Piaggio India Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi said.

The company believes that Aprilia SXR 160 with its unique next-generation design and technologically advanced features, will create a new everlasting experience for the Aprilia followers, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate deal puts EU on clear path to climate neutrality in 2050 - von der Leyen

The deal reached by European Union leaders in the early hours of Friday to cut net emissions at least 55 by 2030 is a step for the bloc towards having zero net emissions in 2050, the head of the European Commission said.Todays agreement put...

No proposal to run daily chartered trips of NMR: S Railway

Amid the controversy over reports of privatization of Nilgiris Mountain Rail NMR, Southern Railway again clarified that there was no proposal as of now for running chartered trips on a daily basis. There have been media reports of a firm r...

Winter session: Supplementary demands, Shakti Act' in focus

A two-day winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, starting here from Monday, will focus on passage of supplementary demands and see tabling of bills related to the Shakti Act that aims to curb crime against women and children with st...

Sensex ends 139 pts higher; Nifty tops 13,550

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 139 points higher on Friday following gains in ICICI Bank, ITC and NTPC amid persistent foreign fund inflows. After touching its all-time intra-day high of 46,309.63, the 30-share BSE index settled 139.13 point...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020