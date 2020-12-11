Left Menu
Pak summons Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:40 IST
Pak summons Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'
Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office alleged that due to the firing in the Hotspring sector of the LoC, a 55-year-old civilian sustained serious injuries.

The Foreign Office said that such ''senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.''

