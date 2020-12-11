Left Menu
Development News Edition

No deal on Brexit trade more likely than agreement - EU Commission chief

He was asked by a reporter whether an EU proposal for a one-year contingency plan, under which EU fishermen would keep access to Britain's fishing waters, was akin to "having your cake and eating it".

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:59 IST
No deal on Brexit trade more likely than agreement - EU Commission chief
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain is more likely to leave the European Union's orbit on Dec. 31 without a trade deal than with an agreement, the head of the European Commission was quoted as telling the bloc's 27 national leaders on Friday. Britain quit the EU in January but remains an informal member until Dec. 31 - the end of a transition period during which it has remained in the EU single market and customs union.

Both sides say they want to agree arrangements to cover nearly $1 trillion in annual trade, but talks are at an impasse and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was "a strong possibility" an agreement would not be clinched. In the case of a "no deal" on trade, Britain would lose zero-tariff and zero-quota access to the European single market of 450 million consumers overnight.

"The probability of a no deal is higher than of a deal," an EU official who declined to be identified quoted Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU's executive European Commission, as saying during an EU summit in Brussels. Johnson and von der Leyen have given negotiators until Sunday evening to break the impasse at talks that are deadlocked over fishing rights and EU demands for Britain to be punished if in the future it diverges from the bloc's rules.

Von der Leyen said it would be clear on Sunday whether the conditions for a deal had been reached. "It is only fair that competitors to our own enterprises face the same conditions on our own market," she told a news conference in Brussels.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told Sky News a deal was still possible but that Britain, which joined the EU's precursor in 1973, would thrive with or without a deal. "That deal cannot come at any price," he said.

Sterling tumbled, stocks fell and implied volatility surged as investors started to price in the risk of a chaotic finale to the five-year Brexit crisis. The pound fell 0.8% against the dollar to $1.3184 before recovering somewhat. THEATRICS?

A no-trade deal Brexit would damage the economies of northern Europe, send shockwaves through financial markets, snarl borders and sow chaos through the delicate supply chains which stretch across Europe and beyond. Some EU diplomats have cast Johnson's rhetoric as theatrics intended to wrench out a deal and please his domestic Brexit supporters, and French President Emmanuel Macron said he still hoped a deal could be reached.

Macron is under pressure from French fishermen not to give an inch over their fishing rights. He was asked by a reporter whether an EU proposal for a one-year contingency plan, under which EU fishermen would keep access to Britain's fishing waters, was akin to "having your cake and eating it". "I'm not asking to have my cake and eat it, no. All I want is a cake that's worth its weight. Because I won't give up my share of it either," he said in Brussels.

The Bank of England took steps on Friday to keep banks lending through 2021 as Britain also tackles the COVID-19 pandemic and prepares for any market disruption from a big change in the United Kingdom's trading relationship with the EU. Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank had done all it could to mitigate risks of failing to secure a trade deal, and that it was ready to deal with any disruptions to financial markets.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's senior Catholic leader backs civil unions for gay couples

The Mexican Catholic Churchs highest-ranking bishop agrees with recent comments by Pope Francis in support of civil unions for gay couples, the prelate told Reuters.Mexico is the second-biggest Catholic country after Brazil with around 80 o...

Top Mexican Catholic cleric chooses science, suspends centuries-old pilgrimage

The overflowing crowds and lavish pageantry surrounding a centuries-old annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Mexicos Virgin of Guadalupe, among the worlds biggest religious gatherings, will be another pandemic casualty this year.The countrys ...

CSIR-CCMB, Apollo Hospitals announces collaboration to develop cost-effective COVID-19 testing kits

The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology CCMB and the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited have announced a collaboration for joint manufacturing and commercialisation of an innovative dry swab test, Direct Amplification rapid RT-P...

Post-Brexit agreement with Britain difficult but possible - Germany

The European Union will continue post-Brexit negotiations with Britain as long as there is any chance of reaching an agreement, Germany, holder of the EUs rotating presidency, said. We believe finding a solution in the talks is difficult bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020