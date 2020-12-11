Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clovia raises USD 4 mn funding from Golden Birch Investments, others

The proceeds from pre-Series C round will continue to fuel Clovias growth in the coming year, according to a statement.SheCapital Venture Fund founder Anisha Singh will join Clovias board of directors, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:04 IST
Clovia raises USD 4 mn funding from Golden Birch Investments, others
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Lingerie brand Clovia on Friday said it has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 29.5 crore) in funding from Golden Birch Investments, SheCapital Venture Fund and other investors. The proceeds from pre-Series C round will continue to fuel Clovia's growth in the coming year, according to a statement.

SheCapital Venture Fund founder Anisha Singh will join Clovia's board of directors, it added. Clovia founder and CEO Pankaj Vermani said, ''We welcome the trust reposed in Clovia by our new and existing investors. This funding puts us in a strong position to continue making an impact in 2021.'' He added that work-from-home has given further boost to its sales of both innerwear and loungewear.

Vermani added, ''Activewear is also coming up as one of the core categories for us. In the next 2-3 years, we plan to continue to grow from strength to strength on the back of category growth, and product innovation.'' He added that Clovia is currently loved by 2 million customers and the number should double up in the 2-3 years. The company is also seeing a host of organic and inorganic opportunities to grow internationally, Vermani said.

The fresh capital will be used for driving growth in all key business segments of the firm, the company said. The funds will be deployed to expand into new categories, pushing the brand message, enhancing technology and strengthening teams, and these efforts are directed towards a better customer experience for the brand, it added.

Clovia has recorded a 50 per cent growth over 2018-19 with 85 per cent sales coming from online channels. It has seen a 6X scale in sleepwear and loungewear, 3X scale in maternity lingerie, and feeding nightwear. ''Clovia has achieved profitability post lockdown with a double-digit Ebitda at the back of improved gross margins,'' the statement said.

Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. Currently, Clovia is manufacturing almost a million units per month and ships close to 2 million units in a quarter. Clovia is present in more than 200 stores across metros, tier-II and tier-III cities.

Clovia has previously raised funds from Ivy Cap Ventures, Zurich-based Mountain Partners AG and Singapore-based AT Capital.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's senior Catholic leader backs civil unions for gay couples

The Mexican Catholic Churchs highest-ranking bishop agrees with recent comments by Pope Francis in support of civil unions for gay couples, the prelate told Reuters.Mexico is the second-biggest Catholic country after Brazil with around 80 o...

Top Mexican Catholic cleric chooses science, suspends centuries-old pilgrimage

The overflowing crowds and lavish pageantry surrounding a centuries-old annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Mexicos Virgin of Guadalupe, among the worlds biggest religious gatherings, will be another pandemic casualty this year.The countrys ...

CSIR-CCMB, Apollo Hospitals announces collaboration to develop cost-effective COVID-19 testing kits

The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology CCMB and the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited have announced a collaboration for joint manufacturing and commercialisation of an innovative dry swab test, Direct Amplification rapid RT-P...

Post-Brexit agreement with Britain difficult but possible - Germany

The European Union will continue post-Brexit negotiations with Britain as long as there is any chance of reaching an agreement, Germany, holder of the EUs rotating presidency, said. We believe finding a solution in the talks is difficult bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020