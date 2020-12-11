Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1840 hours: DEL34 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets perch near all-time highs; bank, FMCG stocks shine Mumbai: Equity indices resumed their climb on Friday after a day's pause as bank, energy and FMCG stocks saw robust buying amid persistent foreign fund inflows. DEL39 BIZ-IIP Industrial production rises 3.6 pc in October New Delhi: Industrial production rose 3.6 per cent in October, mainly due to better performance of manufacturing and electricity generation sectors, official data showed on Friday.

DCM20 BIZ-FINMIN-BANKS-MSME Banks sanction Rs 2.05 lakh cr to 81 lakh MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Friday said banks have sanctioned loans worth Rs 2,05,563 crore to about 81 lakh accounts under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector that was impacted by disruptions caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. DEL32 BIZ-LD ADB-VACCINE ADB launches USD 9-bn COVID-19 vaccine initiative for APAC members New Delhi:The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday said it has launched a USD 9-billion initiative that will offer support to its developing member economies to procure and deliver COVID-19 vaccines.

DEL22 BIZ-FINMIN-REFUND I-T refunds worth Rs 1.45 lakh cr issued to 89 lakh taxpayers New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Friday said the Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore to about 89 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal. DEL40 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee ends nearly flat at 73.64 against USD Mumbai: The Indian rupee ended almost flat at 73.64, up 2 paise, against the American currency on Friday as dollar buying by banks weighed on the domestic currency.

DCM37 BIZ-PADDY-PROCUREMENT Govt buys 368.7 lakh ton kharif paddy so far at MSP for Rs 69,612 cr New Delhi: Paddy procurement in the ongoing kharif marketing season at MSP has so far increased by 22.5 per cent to 368.7 lakh tonnes, valued at Rs 69,612 crore. DCM6 BIZ-LD AUTOSALES-SIAM Festive demand lifts Nov domestic passenger vehicle sales by nearly 5 pc: SIAM New Delhi: Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 4.65 per cent to 2,64,898 units in November as against 2,53,139 units in the same month last year riding on the back of festive demand, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday.

DCM28 BIZ-INDIA-QATAR India, Qatar set up task force to identify projects for investment New Delhi: India and its biggest LNG supplier Qatar on Friday agreed to set up a task force to identify projects in India for investment by the gas-rich Gulf nation, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. DCM25 BIZ-UNIONS FARMERS AGITATION Trade unions support farmers agitation, saying Bharat Bandh on Dec 8 successful New Delhi: A joint platform of central trade unions on Friday reiterated its support to the farmers' agitation, saying that the Bharat Bandh call by them on December 8 was successful. DCM16 BIZ-COAL-POWER Coal, power ministers discuss substituting imported coal with domestic fuel under 'Aatmanirbhar' campaign New Delhi: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday met his counterpart in the power ministry, R K Singh, and deliberated on substituting imported coal with domestic fuel as part of initiatives towards the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' goal.

DEL26 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 102; silver marginally lower New Delhi: Gold prices declined Rs 102 to Rs 48,594 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities..