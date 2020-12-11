JSPL output grows 15 pc to 6.14 LT in November

Left Menu
The company had produced 5.33 LT of crude steel during the same month last year, JSPL said in a statement.Its sales on a standalone basis, the company said, during the month under review also rose 5.62 LT from 5.57 LT, registering a marginal rise of about 1 per cent over November 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:50 IST
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Friday announced a 15 per cent growth in its standalone production of crude steel at 6.14 lakh tonnes (LT) during November 2020. The company had produced 5.33 LT of crude steel during the same month last year, JSPL said in a statement.

Its sales on a standalone basis, the company said, during the month under review also rose 5.62 LT from 5.57 LT, registering a marginal rise of about 1 per cent over November 2019. The export contributed 21 per cent to the total sales volumes in November 2020. ''Our performance is in line with the India growth story. Domestic demand is rising in H2 FY 21 (October-March of financial year 2020-21). With domestic markets recovering, the company is focusing more on value-added products,'' JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma was quoted as saying in the statement.

Part of the O P Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors..

