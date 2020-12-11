Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi floats consultation paper on compliance standards for index providers

In addition to ensuring compliance by the index provider with the IOSCO principles, the stock exchange is also required to assess the impact of any product based on such indices on trading in the Indian market.To create an overarching framework of principles for benchmarks used in financial markets, the IOSCO, in 2013, put in place a framework of standards for financial benchmarks or indices based on international best practice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:50 IST
Sebi floats consultation paper on compliance standards for index providers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday said it has come out with a consultation paper on compliance standards for index providers to ensure quality and integrity of the indices. Based on IOSCO (International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles, practices observed internationally and suitability for domestic markets, the paper has provided a suggestive framework for index providers in India under three heads, Sebi said in a statement.

The framework has been suggested in respect of indices based on which any product, including derivatives, exchange-traded funds and market-linked debentures are traded on the bourses. Also, the guideline has been proposed in case of indices constructed based on data provided by exchanges as well as in respect of indices provided by the index providers that are used by mutual funds for benchmarking of fund performances or issuance of index funds.

For each of these heads, Sebi said that the suggested framework casts responsibility on Indian stock exchanges and asset management companies, as applicable, to ensure that the index provider is in compliance with IOSCO principles on a continuous basis. In addition to ensuring compliance by the index provider with the IOSCO principles, the stock exchange is also required to assess the impact of any product based on such indices on trading in the Indian market.

To create an overarching framework of principles for benchmarks used in financial markets, the IOSCO, in 2013, put in place a framework of standards for financial benchmarks (or indices) based on international best practice. IOSCO adherents are expected to either comply with the IOSCO principles or explain any non-compliance.

In addition, several foreign jurisdictions have articulated their own framework tailored to the requirements in their respective jurisdiction, Sebi noted. The regulator has sought public comments till January 7 on whether suggested compliance standards for index providers would provide for greater level of disclosure and transparency, promote the reliability of benchmark determinations and address benchmark governance and accountability mechanisms.

Also, it sought views of the public on whether such standards are sufficient to provide a broad framework for index providers managing or maintaining indices, including provisions for licensing indices in foreign jurisdictions and whether there is a need for a formal regulatory framework for such index providers. In addition, the regulator sought, whether it should specify certain indices as significant and apply the regulatory framework to only those indices as is done in some international jurisdictions.

The consultation paper noted the varied practices internationally in respect of benchmarks or benchmark administrators from the regulatory perspective. It is observed that in most jurisdictions, the framework is similar to the IOSCO principles, however, in some jurisdictions, the requirements for benchmarks or benchmark administrators are binding in nature while in others, the requirements are limited to those benchmarks designated as significant.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India produces 60 million PPEs, 150 million N-95 masks till October from zero in March: Irani

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said India produced over 60 million personal protection equipment PPEs and around 150 million N-95 masks till October, from zero in March. The country has so far exported over 20 million PPE an...

Portugal predicts TAP will need $2.4 billion to keep flying

Portugal expects airline TAP will need around 2 billion euros 2.4 billion in extra funds with state guarantees to cover its financing needs until 2024 under a restructuring plan. Flag carrier TAP asked for state aid in April after suspendin...

J-K tourism dept marks International Mountain Day to boost adventure tourism

To boost adventure tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department celebrated International Mountain Day at the conference hall of the TRC Sport Climbing at Artificial Rock in Nowgam village on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Indo-Tibetan Border...

S&P downgrades Sri Lanka on debt servicing risks

Rating agency S P slashed Sri Lankas credit rating to CCCC on Friday on concerns that risks to the countrys debt-servicing capacity have risen as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic has significantly narrowed the governments fiscal space. S Ps ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020