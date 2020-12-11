Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

It also unveiled a special film to drive the importance of urgency and immediacy in addressing the rising mental health crisis and in efforts to normalise conversations on the issue, as per an official statement. Canara Bank launches product for forex remittance through internet banking State-run Canara Bank on Friday said it has launched a new product which will enable its entire internet banking users to handle forex transactions seamlessly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:11 IST
Business briefs

DBS Bank India on Friday said it has tied up with Haqdarshak, a social enterprise, to aid small businesses recover from the reverses of the pandemic. Through the tie-up with the Singaporean lender, Haqdarshak will target one lakh entrepreneurs annually and support 10 lakh jobs by enabling access to welfare schemes, an official statement said.

**** **** **** Times Network launches initiative on mental health * Times Network on Friday announced the launch of an initiative christened '#actnow' which is focused on mental health. It also unveiled a special film to drive the importance of urgency and immediacy in addressing the rising mental health crisis and in efforts to normalise conversations on the issue, as per an official statement.

**** **** **** Canara Bank launches product for forex remittance through internet banking * State-run Canara Bank on Friday said it has launched a new product which will enable its entire internet banking users to handle forex transactions seamlessly. At present, the outward remittances module is activated and the remaining modules will be activated soon, the bank said in a release. With the introduction of this product- FX 4 U-- all eligible individual customers can undertake remittance facility as per FEMA regulations, it said.

Corporate customers can make and submit the LC (letter of credit) applications along with documents through internet banking once the LC module is activated, the release said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC prosecutor seeks full investigation into Nigerian conflict

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said she would seek a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during Nigerias conflict with the Islamist rebel group Boko Haram...

'I'm immensely proud': Bhumi Pednekar after release of Durgamati

As her much-anticipated horror-thriller film Durgamati is released, Bollywood star Bhumi Padnekar talks about how playing the most daunting double role turned out to be the most special character for her career. Pednekar, who played the lea...

AAP supports farmers' call to lay siege to Chandigarh district headquarters on Dec 14

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP has extended support to the farmers call to lay siege to the Chandigarh district headquarters on December 14. Announcing partys support to the call, the Punjab unit president and Sangrur Member of Parliament MP Bhagw...

Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah in 2026

The Americans will get another chance to win a cup at Medinah, which has been awarded the Presidents Cup in 2026. The matches will be played on the No. 3 course at Medinah Country Club, located in the Chicago suburbs. It has hosted the U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020