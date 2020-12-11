Left Menu
Mexico proposes extending travel curbs with U.S. another month

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:14 IST
Mexico proposes extending travel curbs with U.S. another month
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico has proposed to the United States that restrictions on non-essential travel at their shared border be extended for another month as authorities continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The measures would be in place until just before midnight on Jan. 21 under the proposed extension, the ministry said on Twitter.

