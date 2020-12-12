Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic increased momentum of digitisation: NPCI COO

She said that there has been clear drop in unified payment interface UPI adoption during the lockdown, adding that revival has taken place since.Rai said that digitisation is also driving savings habit among the customers which is also leading to financial inclusion in the country..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 14:25 IST
Pandemic increased momentum of digitisation: NPCI COO
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an umbrella body for retail payments and settlement, said on Saturday that the pandemic has increased the momentum of digitisation in the country. Chief Operating Officer (COO) of NPCI Praveena Rai said that pace of digitisation has also increased due to the regulatory framework and policies of the government and RBI.

Speaking at a seminar organised by XLRI, Rai said digitisation has cut across all sections of the society. ''Digitisation has revolutionized every single aspect of life and onboarding has risen substantially. There has been gradual migration from cash to digital payments both offline and online'', Rai said.

She said now people, consumers and merchants are preferring to go digital, adding that there also has been a big growth in UPI driven by acceptance of QR. According to her, there has been rise in digital engagements by giving reward programmes to customers.

Rai also said resolution issues have been successfully handled using artificial intelligence and chatbots. She said that there has been clear drop in unified payment interface (UPI) adoption during the lockdown, adding that revival has taken place since.

Rai said that digitisation is also driving savings habit among the customers which is also leading to financial inclusion in the country.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia reports 8,998 new COVID-19 cases

Bogota Colombia, December 12 ANIXinhua Colombia on Friday reported 8,998 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,408,909, according to its health authorities.The country also confirmed 185 new fatalities from the virus, raisi...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable, on non-invasive ventilation

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee 76, who was admitted at Woodlands Hospitals Critical Care Department on December 9, is on non-invasive ventilation post-extubation for the past 24 hours.According to a statement by t...

Want to get off to good start against City, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his side to start well against arch-rival City in the Manchester derby. According to the United manager, early gaols do put pressure on the opponents and increases the chance of winning the ...

Political workers should remain firm on ideology: Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said political workers should never compromise on ideology. Speaking at a party function organised to mark his 80th birthday here, the veteran politician said that creating a new generation of politica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020