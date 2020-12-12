Four killed in multiple vehicle collision on TN highway

A multiple collision involving a truck and at least 12 cars left four people dead on Saturday near here on the Bengaluru highway, police said. The mishap occurred when a speeding cement laden truck rammed into vehicles moving slowly owing to some obstruction a little distance away from the spot, a senior officer said.

''It was a slope with curves. The lorry driver seemed to have lost control and 12 other vehicles were involved in the collision,'' he told PTI. Four men were killed in the accident, he said.

Asked about injured, he said only one man needed hospitalisation and he was ''being treated and out of danger.'' PTI VGN VS VS.