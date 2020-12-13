EU expects more UK trade talks after chiefs' Sunday call - sources

EU expects more UK trade talks after chiefs' Sunday call - sourcesReuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 16:23 IST
The European Union and Britain are expected to agree to continue trade talks when the European Commission's head and the UK prime minister discuss Brexit on a call on Sunday around 1100 GMT, sources with the bloc told Reuters.
An EU official said separately that a statement after the call between Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson was expected between 1130 and 1200 GMT.
