2 boys killed in Balasore as their motorcycle hits dumper

Two boys died when their motorcycle collided head-on with a dumper in Odishas Balasore district on Sunday, police said. Locals took the boys to the nearby GK Bhattar Hospital where doctors declared them dead.There was tension in the area following the accident, police said.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 13-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 21:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two boys died when their motorcycle collided head-on with a dumper in Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday, police said. The deceased, identified as Kishore Das (16) and Swadhin Das (11), were residents of Banida village in Jaleswar, they said.

The incident happened near Satasulia on State Highway 57 when they were going to a wedding, they added. Locals took the boys to the nearby GK Bhattar Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

There was tension in the area following the accident, police said..

