Pandemic a "magnifying glass" for structural inequities, injustices: Azim Premji

Wipro Founder Chairman Azim Premji on Monday said the pandemic has been a magnifying glass for structural inequities and injustices that exclude millions of citizens from a life of basic dignity, and has made clear the fundamental role of public systems.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 12:42 IST
Wipro Founder Chairman Azim Premji on Monday said the pandemic has been a ''magnifying glass'' for structural inequities and injustices that exclude millions of citizens from a life of basic dignity, and has made clear the fundamental role of public systems. In a message showcased during Ficci's 93rd Annual General Meeting, Premji said the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked staggering human misery and tragedy and has been a sharp reminder that the economy is a part of society and that human well-being matters - in all its dimensions equally. ''The pandemic has also been a magnifying glass for all our structural inequities and injustices, which exclude hundreds of millions of our fellow citizens from a life of basic dignity. It has made clear that while markets and businesses have an irreplaceable role in a society, even more fundamental are the public goods and public systems,'' he added. Premji noted that agenda for the nation must include food, shelter, safety and basic social security; equitable and high quality public education and public health systems; care for the planet and all life on it; elimination of any kind of prejudice and discrimination; and jobs and livelihoods that are just and fair. ''If all of us come together - governments, industry, civil society, politicians, the average citizen, and more - I am sure that this agenda can be fulfilled in large measure. And then we can truly hope to have a just, equitable, humane and sustainable society,'' Premji added.

