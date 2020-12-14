Left Menu
Development News Edition

Data sciences, tech need to be given due importance in every industry: Ritesh Agarwal

In the new generation we live in, machines do that job, by means of which small hotels are able to generate two to three times jump in online revenue and the cost of operating substantially reduces, he added.Similarly, in almost every other ecosystem, one would see this change that would come very quickly, and my hope is that as young people consider looking at their skill sets and as educational institutions look at re-evaluating the programmes, data sciences and engineering will be given due importance, Agarwal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:59 IST
Data sciences, tech need to be given due importance in every industry: Ritesh Agarwal

Technology and data sciences need to be given due importance as they bring change in every ecosystem they are part of, OYO Hotels and Homes Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said on Monday. ''No matter what industry you are in, technology and data sciences will fundamentally enter and re-evaluate how your industry has existed or will exist in future'', he said while addressing a panel discussion at the annual convention of industry body, Ficci.

Giving the example of the hospitality sector, Agarwal said that OYO serves small hotels and holiday homes across the world and its primary job is to ensure they can better returns. ''Earlier in the hotel industry, if you have 20,000 to 30,000 hotels on your platform, you will have hundreds of people who will be managing pricing every day.... In the new generation we live in, machines do that job, by means of which small hotels are able to generate two to three times jump in online revenue and the cost of operating substantially reduces,'' he added.

Similarly, in almost every other ecosystem, one would see this change that would come very quickly, and ''my hope is that as young people consider looking at their skill sets and as educational institutions look at re-evaluating the programmes, data sciences and engineering will be given due importance,'' Agarwal said. He also said that he believes that increasingly a perspective of creativity needs to be created in the Indian industry, for which he would like Indian industry to consider stock options as a way of being able to appreciate employees and bring a sense of ownership in them.

Agarwal also said that there is a need for bringing academia and industry connect much closer..

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Narrow path' to Brexit trade deal visible, next few days critical

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that sealing a trade pact with Britain was still possible before the countrys final break with the 27-nation bloc on Dec. 31 but the next few days of negotiations would be criti...

WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing by year's end deadline

World Trade Organization negotiators failed to reach a deal to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing by a year-end deadline, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday, citing delays linked to COVID-19. San...

Karan Johar on 19 yrs of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham': Blessing in my filmography

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday celebrated 19 years of his blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and thanked fans for keeping it alive in pop culture through all the viral memes and memories. The family-drama featured an ensemble of megastar...

Wistron estimates loss in employees' violence at K'taka plant at Rs 437.70 crore

Taiwan-headquartered Wistron Corporation has said it suffered losses worth Rs 437.40 crore in the violence unleashed by a section of workers at its plant in Kolar district in Karnataka over some salary issues. A large number of employees al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020