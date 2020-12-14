Left Menu
Schwing Stetter India opens its state-of the-art facility

Schwing Stetter India SSI, one of the countrys leading concreting equipment manufacturers, Monday opened its state-of the-art facility here. Schwing Stetter has its manufacturing units in 12 countries including Germany, Austria, USA, Brazil, Russia, Ostrava, UK, India supported by sales and service centrEs in France, Netherlands, Austria and Sweden as well as representations in more than 150 countries, he said.PTI NVM BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:25 IST
Schwing Stetter India (SSI), one of the countrys leading concreting equipment manufacturers, Monday opened its state-of the-art facility here. Noble Machineries is the second latest technology dealership office opened in Tamil Nadu under Schwing Stetters dealership scheme, the company Managing Director, V G Shakthkumar said.

