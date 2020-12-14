Left Menu
Development News Edition

PhonePe receives Rs 150 cr capital infusion

The number of monthly active customers for these platforms is at an all-time high, he had said.In February, PhonePe had filed documents with the Corporate Affairs Ministry related to raising about Rs 427.25 crore, while in December last year, it received Rs 585.66 crore from PhonePe Pvt Ltd, Singapore formerly Flipkart Payments Pvt Ltd..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:58 IST
PhonePe receives Rs 150 cr capital infusion

Fintech major PhonePe has received about Rs 150 crore from PhonePe Pvt Ltd, Singapore in funding, as per regulatory filings. PhonePe Pvt Ltd, Singapore (formerly Flipkart Payments Pvt Ltd) was allotted 198,755 shares and the total amount paid was Rs 150,00,03,985, according to documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler, showed.

The resolution was passed on December 2, it added. PhonePe declined to comment on the fund infusion.

On December 3, Flipkart had announced a ''partial spin-off'' of PhonePe. The e-commerce major had said PhonePe is raising USD 700 million (about Rs 5,172 crore) in primary capital at a post-money valuation of USD 5.5 billion from existing Flipkart investors, led by Walmart. Flipkart will own 87 per cent majority share in the hived-off entity with US-retail giant Walmart owning 10 per cent and existing investors, including Tiger Global Management, holding the remaining 3 per cent stake. Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal will join PhonePe's board of directors along with the fintech company's co-founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, it had said.

PhonePe - which competes with players like Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay and others - was founded by ex-Flipkart executives Nigam, Chari and Burzin Engineer, and was acquired by Flipkart in 2016. In 2018, Flipkart was acquired by Walmart, and PhonePe was also part of the transaction. PhonePe has crossed the 250-million registered users milestone, with over 100 million monthly active users (MAU) generating nearly 1 billion digital payment transactions in October 2020.

During the earnings call last month, Walmart President, CEO and Director C Douglas McMillon had noted the strong performance of its India units. ''In India, Flipkart and PhonePe had strong results for the quarter. The number of monthly active customers for these platforms is at an all-time high,'' he had said.

In February, PhonePe had filed documents with the Corporate Affairs Ministry related to raising about Rs 427.25 crore, while in December last year, it received Rs 585.66 crore from PhonePe Pvt Ltd, Singapore (formerly Flipkart Payments Pvt Ltd)..

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt not carrying out development works in Azamgarh as I represent it: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president and local MP Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP-led state government does not carry out development works in this district as it houses his parliamentary constituency. He claimed that Rs 52 crore is owed to ca...

Nearly 2 mn Chinese Communist Party members working for global companies in Australia, US: Report

A recent investigation has revealed that global companies across the world, which hold billions of dollars worth of sensitive defense contracts in Australia and the US, have almost 2 million members of the Chinese Communist Party CCP in the...

BJP wins 32 out of 49 seats in Goa's Zilla Panchayat polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in Goa on Monday made big gains in the Zilla Panchayat elections, winning 32 out of 49 seats on offer, while the opposition Congress performed poorly, bagging just four. Voting took place on December 12...

AAP stages hunger strike in Jammu in support of agitating farmers

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Monday staged a day-long hunger strike here in solidarity with farmers who are protesting against the Centres new agri laws. Some social groups also took out a joint rally, demanding repealing of the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020