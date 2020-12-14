2 killed as car hits bike in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A father-son duo was killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Monday. Rakesh Kumar 35 and his son Yash 9 died on the spot, they said.The accident took place on the Panipat-Khatima Highway near Pinna village under the Kotwali Police Station on Sunday.PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:02 IST
A father-son duo was killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Monday. Rakesh Kumar (35) and his son Yash (9) died on the spot, they said.
The accident took place on the Panipat-Khatima Highway near Pinna village under the Kotwali Police Station on Sunday. The car driver managed to escape, they said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yash
- Rakesh Kumar