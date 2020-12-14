Left Menu
Delhi govt to launch drive to check HSRP, colour-coded sticker compliance

The Delhi Transport department will launch a limited drive in the city to check compliance of the order related to ensuring HSRP and colour-coded sticker for vehicles, officials said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:45 IST
Delhi govt to launch drive to check HSRP, colour-coded sticker compliance
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Transport department will launch a ''limited'' drive in the city to check compliance of the order related to ensuring HSRP and colour-coded sticker for vehicles, officials said on Monday. The drive will begin in nine districts on Tuesday. Nine teams will be deployed to catch owners of vehicles flouting the high security registration number plates (HSRP) and colour-coded sticker rule, said a senior officer of the department. ''It will be a pre-enforcement drive in limited and selected areas of Delhi to check compliance of HSRP and colour-coded sticker rule by owners of four wheelers only,'' he said.

The objective is to sensitise vehicle owners to get the stickers at the earliest. Therefore, the campaign is targeted only towards them, he said. However, an enforcement drive will be launched in the first week of January next year, the official said, adding that the date has not been finalised yet.

Affixation of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers is mandatory as per court and government orders. Vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 must have the HSRPs and sticker installed while new vehicles registered after the date come equipped with both.

The transport department had issued a public notice in October asking vehicle owners to get the plates and sticker affixed, warning of launching a drive to catch violators. There are approximately 30 lakh vehicles including 16 lakh two wheelers, 12 lakh four wheelers and two lakh commercial vehicles, which are required to be affixed with HSRPs. There are around 300 dealerships of original equipment manufacturers that have been brought on the online platform of HSRP suppliers, in order to give vehicle owners adequate options for HSRP and sticker affixation, officials said. Home delivery of HSRPs and stickers has also been started by the suppliers.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

