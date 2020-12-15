FlowerAura Comes Up With An All-New And Trendy New Year Gifts Range

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year was supposed to be great but just went quite the opposite for all of us - DISASTROUS! With the pandemic getting worse and no invention of the vaccine as yet, everyone wants to be already done with this year. But as December is here already, one could very well assume that happy times quite lies ahead of us. It's almost the time to ring into the New Year 2021 with some new beginnings, new hopes and new dreams. To at least end this year on a good note, FlowerAura has come up with its all-new and trendy new year gift range. FlowerAura, being one of the trusted online gift stores, aims to bid this year a final adieu with its heartwarming new year gift range. From extending its mesmerising new year flowers for a refreshing start to coming up with some luscious new year cake options, FlowerAura has solemnly sworn to pass nothing short of love and goodness. Other than its unique new year cake and flower collection, it has also come up with a fantastic range of personalised new year gifts to turn all the special moments into memories for a lifetime. One can get personalised cushions, personalised home decor gifts, explosion boxes, personalised mugs, personalised photo frames, new year photo cakes, personalised night lamps and much more over FlowerAura's user-friendly website. One can get all of these love crafted gifts personalised with the recipient's name/ initials, picture or even with a short-n-sweet message for the recipient.

FlowerAura has also got some trendy yet thoughtful new year plants for gifting purpose. Each of these air-purifying, Fengshui/Vastu and ornamental plants comes in beautiful pots which is sure to make anyone's new year special to the core. Also, there is a heartwarming new year greeting card range over the website to pass new year greetings to every relation, close to our hearts. Each of FlowerAura's new year gifts comes along with its efficient same day, express, midnight and fixed time doorstep delivery to leave everyone in awe of them with not just its quality gift products but also with its delivery services, pertaining to the COVID-19 protocols. All these new year unique gifts get delivered at every nook and corner of India by FlowerAura so that no one gets to miss out on their blissful New Year celebrations, even being miles apart from their loved ones. One of the founders, Shrey Sehgal, said, ''Our research & development team is working closely with the creative team to come up with something that suits the gift expectations of all. We always look forward to coming up with something innovative and fitting the budget of all, every year on New Years. And this year is no different, for us. We are hoping an overwhelming response with our newly launched new year gift collection, this year as the thought is new but the emotions and the vibe of the new year remain intact in our gift range.'' About: FlowerAura is India's leading online florist and gifting portal offering a range of flowers, cakes, gifts, plants, chocolates, and bouquet for all occasions. One of the most reliable online gifting portals in India, FlowerAura, brings pocket-friendly deals with best-quality service. FlowerAura offers a wide assortment of freshly handpicked flowers & bouquets, Delicious Cakes, Handmade Chocolates, Plants and Heart-warming Gifts with 12 fulfilment centres in 3 major cities across India, including Delhi NCR.

