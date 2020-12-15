Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 6.2 to Rs 1,072.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:33 IST
Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 6.2 to Rs 1,072.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for December delivery moved up by Rs 6.2, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 1,072.4 per 10 kg in 13,100 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for January delivery rose by Rs 7.5, or 0.71 per cent, to Rs 1,066.5 per 10 kg in 34,710 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SAT stays Sebi's Rs 6-crore fine on NSE

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has stayed the Rs 6 crore penalty that markets regulator Sebi had imposed on NSE for allegedly investing in firms unrelated to the stock exchange business. Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi, i...

Audio says Nigeria's Boko Haram behind abduction of schoolboys

An audio message from a man identifying himself as the leader of Nigerias Boko Haram said on Tuesday that the Islamist group was responsible for the kidnapping of more than 300 students from an all-boys school in the northwestern state of K...

Bomb blast kills deputy governor of Afghanistan's capital

The deputy governor of the Afghan capital of Kabul was killed on Tuesday in a bomb attack on his car as he went to work, security officials said.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast that killed Mahboobullah Mohebi as...

Rajasthan: Aged couple die in blaze, labourer electrocuted

An elderly couple was burnt to death in a blaze while a labourer got electrocuted in another incident in Rajasthans Bikaner division on Tuesday, police said. A fire broke out in the house of scrap dealer Anil Kumar 70 in which he and his wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020