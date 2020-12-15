Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 6.2 to Rs 1,072.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for December delivery moved up by Rs 6.2, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 1,072.4 per 10 kg in 13,100 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for January delivery rose by Rs 7.5, or 0.71 per cent, to Rs 1,066.5 per 10 kg in 34,710 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.