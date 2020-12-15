Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pickrr raises $4 mn in funding led by Guild Capital, Omidyar Network India

We are also planning to provide our tech solutions to aggregators and franchisees so that we can manage their shipments through a single end-to-end platform, Pickrr co-founder Rhitiman Majumdar said.The companys goal is to help become growth drivers to their sellers and not just logistics service providers, Majumdar added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:27 IST
Pickrr raises $4 mn in funding led by Guild Capital, Omidyar Network India
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Logistics tech startup Pickrr Technologies on Tuesday said it has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 29.4 crore) in funding led by Guild Capital and Omidyar Network India. Having been bootstrapped by its founders, with support from angel investors, this is Pickrr's first institutional raise, a statement said.

Pickrr will use the investment to continue its market expansion and product development, it added. Dexter Capital was the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

Pickrr is an AI-enabled and cloud-based platform that automates shipping for businesses and provides seamless multi-channel order management solutions. It serves 26,000 pin codes and handles 1.5 million shipments in a month. During this festive season, Pickrr's volumes have grown over 400 per cent year-on-year, which follows aggressive growth over the last 12 months, the statement said.

''Our aim is to create a brand that online sellers use for 'anything and everything related to logistics'. This includes warehousing and fulfilment, cross border logistics, B2B logistics, and more. ''We are also planning to provide our tech solutions to aggregators and franchisees so that we can manage their shipments through a single end-to-end platform,'' Pickrr co-founder Rhitiman Majumdar said.

The company's goal is to help become growth drivers to their sellers and not just logistics service providers, Majumdar added. Pickrr is also planning to enhance services that decrease the cost and the inconvenience of logistics while also helping them to increase revenues, Majumdar said.

Badri Pillapakkam, Partner at Omidyar Network India, said with Pickrr's help, MSMEs can digitise their shipping workflow, lower their courier rates and most importantly improve the efficiency of delivery, which results in greater revenue. Further, its smart pricing structure allows for healthy margins in an otherwise low margin business, he added.

Apoorv Gautam, India Head and COO of Guild Capital, said logistics in India is a highly unorganised market, ripe for technology-led disruption. ''We believe that Pickrr will pave the way for solving logistics-related challenges for a large number of e-commerce sellers at scale. We look forward to partnering with the Omidyar network team to support Pickrr in its growth journey and help realise its vision,'' he added.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British mid-caps muted as London goes into tougher lockdown

British mid-cap stocks were subdued on Tuesday as tougher restrictions were imposed in London to curb a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, while investors awaited a Brexit trade deal with the European Union before a year-end deadline. The domesti...

Coast Guard ship 'Sujit' commissioned in Goa

The Indian Coast Guard ship Sujit, the second in the series of 105 metres off-shore patrol vessels, was commissioned in Goa on Tuesday. The vessel will enhance the Indian Coast Guards operational capability to discharge multifarious maritim...

SAT stays Sebi's Rs 6-crore fine on NSE

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has stayed the Rs 6 crore penalty that markets regulator Sebi had imposed on NSE for allegedly investing in firms unrelated to the stock exchange business. Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi, i...

Audio says Nigeria's Boko Haram behind abduction of schoolboys

An audio message from a man identifying himself as the leader of Nigerias Boko Haram said on Tuesday that the Islamist group was responsible for the kidnapping of more than 300 students from an all-boys school in the northwestern state of K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020