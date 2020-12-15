Left Menu
Development News Edition

British mid-caps muted as London goes into tougher lockdown

British mid-cap stocks were subdued on Tuesday as tougher restrictions were imposed in London to curb a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, while investors awaited a Brexit trade deal with the European Union before a year-end deadline.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:52 IST
British mid-caps muted as London goes into tougher lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British mid-cap stocks were subdued on Tuesday as tougher restrictions were imposed in London to curb a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, while investors awaited a Brexit trade deal with the European Union before a year-end deadline. The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index was nearly flat a day after it posted its best session in more than a week on optimism that Britain and the EU would continue Brexit talks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.4%, with declines in healthcare stocks more than offset by gains for the energy and mining sectors. London will move into England's highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, with additional curbs on restaurants and socialising, due to increased infection rates that may be partly linked to a new variant of the coronavirus.

"The next couple of months are going to be challenging in a way ... because regardless of the restrictions, it's clear that families are going to congregate," said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA Europe. "The vaccine is here but it takes time to actually vaccinate the most vulnerable people and, therefore, will have an impact in terms of number of fatalities."

The FTSE 100 has lost 13% in value so far this year, which is shaping up to be its worst since the global financial crisis in 2008-09, as pandemic-driven lockdowns battered the economy and led to mass layoffs. Data on Tuesday showed Britain's jobless rate rose again in the three months to October and redundancies reached a record high.

Among individual moves, online trading platform IG Group Holdings Plc gained 2.5% after forecasting a surge in first-half revenue as coronavirus-led volatility in financial markets stoked strong client activity. JD Sports, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, jumped 5.7% after buying retailer Shoe Palace for $325 million in a move that would expand its footprint in the U.S. West Coast.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Steve Smith misses net session due to sore back

Australias premier batsman Steve Smith Tuesday missed a crucial net session due to a sore back as the home teams tumultuous build-up to the four-match Test series against India experienced another major injury scare. After having warmed up ...

Centre interfering in West Bengal's jurisdiction: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Centre of interfering in the states jurisdiction by summoning IPS officers to serve under it. Banerjee also dared the Union government to impose Presidents Rule in the state,...

British mid-caps muted as London goes into tougher lockdown

British mid-cap stocks were subdued on Tuesday as tougher restrictions were imposed in London to curb a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, while investors awaited a Brexit trade deal with the European Union before a year-end deadline. The domesti...

Coast Guard ship 'Sujit' commissioned in Goa

The Indian Coast Guard ship Sujit, the second in the series of 105 metres off-shore patrol vessels, was commissioned in Goa on Tuesday. The vessel will enhance the Indian Coast Guards operational capability to discharge multifarious maritim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020