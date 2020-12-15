Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Ports joint venture to raise $300 million

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has said its joint venture will raise USD 300 million to shake off its debt.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:13 IST
Adani Ports joint venture to raise $300 million
APSEZ is a part of the globally diversified Adani Group. Image Credit: ANI

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has said its joint venture will raise USD 300 million to shake off its debt. Adani International Container Terminal Pvt Ltd (AICTPL), a 50:50 joint venture of APSEZ and Terminal Investment Ltd Holding SA, priced an offering of USD 300 million at three per cent senior secured notes due in 2031, the company said in a statement.

The notes are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, BBB-minus Standard & Poor and BBB-minus by Fitch Ratings. "AICTPL intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay all of its existing senior indebtedness and to repay a portion of the subordinated shareholder loans availed by it," the company added.

APSEZ is the largest private port developer and operator in the country with operations across 10 ports (nine operational). It handled around 22 per cent of the country's cargo volumes in FY20, up from about 10 per cent in FY10. At 3 pm, the APSEZ stock was trading 2.09 per cent higher at Rs 476.75 per unit. (ANI)

Also Read: India's consumer spending to return to growth in 2021: Fitch Solutions

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global leaders vow to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Climate Ambition Summit 2020

At a Climate Ambition Summit on 12 December, 75 leaders from all over the world unveiled new commitments and concrete plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to tackle ever-increasing climate change indicators and impacts.The Summit was co...

Transgender community did not get fair deal in constables' recruitment in Bihar: HC

The ongoing process for recruitment of constables in Bihar fell short of constitutional mandate since there was no provision for applicants falling under the transgender category, the Patna High Court has ruled. The court made the observati...

Premier League: Arteta wary of 'very dangerous' Southampton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is well aware of the threat that Southampton can pose to his side when they meet in the Premier League and said their opponents are a team that is really aggressive and committed. The Premier League standings pr...

Zuckerberg calls India very special country, looks to push WhatsApp payments services deeper

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday said India is a very special and important country with a remarkable entrepreneurship culture, as he sought to push deeper the just-launched payments services that allow users to make p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020