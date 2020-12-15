HMSI starts utilising Hazira-Ghogha inland waterway in Gujarat

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has become the first automobile company in the country to commence transportation of products through the newly inaugurated Hazira-Ghogha Ro-Pax ferry service in collaboration with Indigo Seaways. The company dispatched its first two-wheeler consignment using the ferry service from Narsapura plant in Karnataka to Veraval (near Somnath) in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, HMSI said in a statement.

Utilising this logistics way, the delivery time and distance for the company's new two-wheelers reaching the Saurashtra region from the Karnataka factory has significantly reduced, it added. Compared with the earlier full road route, the transit time has reduced by two days and distance by 465 kms respectively, the two-wheeler maker said.

''At Honda we believe we have a responsibility to apply our innovations, technologies and initiatives to improve the lives of the people while minimising the environmental impacts of our products and business operations to ensure a sustainable future for society,'' HMSI Director Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said. Utilising the newly inaugurated inland waterways as the first auto company to ship its consignments, HMSI has been able to significantly reduce the transit time and serve customers with increased efficiency across 11 cities of the Saurashtra region in Gujarat, he added.

''At the same time, as an ecologically superior means of transport, the Ro-Pax service is reducing our carbon footprint significantly. Honda aims to continuously deliver its shipments from Bangalore plant to Saurashtra region utilising Ro-Pax ferry service,'' Guleria noted.