Left Menu
Development News Edition

India Post, IPPB customers can now transact through app DakPay

DakPay will provide digital financial and assisted banking services provided by India Post and IPPB through the postal network across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:47 IST
India Post, IPPB customers can now transact through app DakPay
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Customers of the Department of Post (India Post) and the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) can now operate their banking service through an app DakPay, which was unveiled by Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday. DakPay will provide digital financial and assisted banking services provided by India Post and IPPB through the postal network across the country. It will facilitate services such as sending money, scanning QR code and making payment for services and merchants digitally. It will also provide interoperable banking services to the customers with any bank in the country.

''Launch of DakPay adds up to the legacy of India Post, which is about reaching out to every household. ''This innovative service will not only give access to banking services and postal products online but also is a unique concept where one can order and avail postal financial services at doorsteps,'' Prasad said while launching the app.

Postal Secretary and IPPB board Chairman Pradipta Kumar Bisoi said DakPay brings simplified payment solutions to all by offering all customers access to the banking and payments products and services either through an app or in assisted mode with the help of the trusted Postman. ''Dak Pay is truly an Indian solution designed to address the financial needs of every Indian,'' Bisoi said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel signals openness to future joint missile defence with Gulf partners

Israel could be open to future cooperation on missile defence with Gulf Arab states that share its concerns over Iran, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday. But the official, Moshe Patel, who heads the Israeli Missile Defence Organisat...

Irish watchdog fines Twitter in landmark for EU data privacy regime

Irelands data regulator has fined Twitter 450,000 euros for a bug that made some private tweets public, the regulator said on Tuesday, in the first sanction against a U.S. firm under a new European Union data privacy system. The EUs General...

Kamal Haasan invokes AIADMK icon M G Ramachandran's legacy

On his campaign trail,Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday invoked the welfare legacy of iconic leader late M G Ramachandran and said the former chief minister belonged to the whole of Tamil Nadu. Refraining from naming the AIA...

Indian national sentenced to jail for molesting Indonesian domestic worker in Singapore

A 44-year old Indian national was sentenced to two years jail and two strokes of the cane on Tuesday for molesting an Indonesian domestic worker here, according to a media report. Sethu Selvaraj, a permanent resident here, had completed his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020