Poland has set aside 3 bln zlotys for COVID-19 vaccination, says PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:22 IST
Poland has already set aside around 3 billion zlotys ($820.59 million) for its COVID-19 vaccination program which will start in January, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"We are not going to spare funds for the vaccination process, we have already today reserved around 3 billion zlotys," Morawiecki told a news conference.

