Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big getting bigger, Sensex to rise over 9 pc to 50,500 by 2021-end: Report

The big are getting bigger in India, and the same helps the equities market, the brokerage said, flagging sagging urban incomes, persistently high inflation and questionable quality of bank balance sheets as concerning factors for the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:43 IST
Big getting bigger, Sensex to rise over 9 pc to 50,500 by 2021-end: Report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Despite questions over an apparent disconnect between the markets and the real economy, French brokerage BNP Paribas on Tuesday said it is ''overweight'' on Indian securities and sees the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rising by over 9 per cent to 50,500 points by 2021-end. The big are getting bigger in India, and the same helps the equities market, the brokerage said, flagging sagging urban incomes, persistently high inflation and ''questionable quality'' of bank balance sheets as concerning factors for the country. After a 30 per cent fall in the early days of the pandemic, the Indian markets have seen a strong rebound and risen over 70 per cent since April this year. While critics attribute the rally to a global liquidity glut, investors say they are taking a longer term bet on the economy's prospects. There are also some who are concerned about the excessive concentration in a few stocks. ''In terms of stock selection, India continues to benefit from two phenomena - the big getting bigger (and those 'big' stocks largely constitute the investable market) and availability of quality stocks in relative abundance compared with its Asian peers,'' analysts at the brokerage said. It further said economic recovery in India seems well entrenched and some high frequency indicators like auto sales, steel and cement consumption and railway freight are at or higher than pre-COVID levels. In some pockets of discretionary consumption, like passenger vehicles, feedback from manufacturers indicates not just inventory restocking but also a genuine uptick in retail demand, it added. Recent policy initiatives like changes in agriculture marketing laws, labour laws and production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 sectors are aimed at boosting agricultural incomes and incentivising labour-intensive and export-focused investments, and their impact will be felt over the longer term, it said. However, the brokerage voiced concern over the sustainability of the growth process and mentioned sagging urban incomes, persistently high inflation and ''questionable quality'' of bank balance sheets as the challenges on this front. Urban employment destruction and income compression have clearly been much more pronounced than rural incomes, resulting in a decline in the urban propensity to consume non-essentials, it said, terming it a worrying sign. For support to urban incomes, investments would need to pick up but low capacity utilisations and banks' stressed balance sheets are a hurdle, it added.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

Facebook, Twitter and Chinese-owned TikTok face fines of up to 10 of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under laws proposed by Britain on Tuesday. Tech platforms will also need to do more to protect chil...

Singapore police investigates social media posts supporting Indian farmers' protest

The Singapore Police on Tuesday said it is investigating social media posts showing people gathering here without permission in support of protesting Indian farmers and issued a strong reminder that it would not allow assemblies that advoca...

UP: 3 revenue officials suspended for laxity

Three revenue employees were suspended on Tuesday by the Ballia district magistrate for alleged laxity in discharging their dutiesDistrict Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi suspended Harendra Singh, Rajkumar Shrivastava and Lallan Ram when h...

Israel signals openness to future joint missile defence with Gulf partners

Israel could be open to future cooperation on missile defence with Gulf Arab states that share its concerns over Iran, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday. But the official, Moshe Patel, who heads the Israeli Missile Defence Organisat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020