Dec. 23 is new target date for EU vaccine approval - govt source

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:49 IST
Dec. 23 is new target date for EU vaccine approval - govt source

The German government has been told by the European Commission that Dec. 23 has now been set as the target date for making a recommendation on the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, a government source said on Tuesday.

Approval from the European Medicines Agency is needed if vaccination is to begin in all 27 EU states.

"The European Commission has confirmed to the German government that December 23 is the new target date for a decision," the source said.

