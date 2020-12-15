Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours: DEL81 BIZ-TRADE Exports dip 8.74 pc in Nov; trade deficit narrows to USD 9.87 bn New Delhi: The country's exports dipped 8.74 per cent to USD 23.52 billion in November on account of contraction in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, engineering, chemicals and gems and jewellery, official data showed on Tuesday. DEL61 BIZ-LD STOCKS Benchmarks inch up to fresh highs; HDFC twins sparkle Mumbai: Equity indices ticked higher to new closing highs on Tuesday as smart gains in finance and metal stocks offset profit-booking in FMCG and select banking counters amid mixed global cues. DEL62 BIZ-LD S&P-GROWTH S&P betters India growth forecast; economy to contract 7.7 pc in current fiscal New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday raised India's growth projection for the current financial year to (-)7.7 per cent from (-)9 per cent estimated earlier on rising demand and falling COVID-19 rates. DEL72 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee skids 8 paise to end at 73.63 against US dollar Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated by 8 paise to settle at 73.63 against the US dollar on Tuesday, taking cues from weaker Asian peers against the American currency.

DEL50 BIZ-ZUCKERBERG-INDIA Zuckerberg calls India very special country, looks to push WhatsApp payments services deeper New Delhi: Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday said India is a very special and important country with a remarkable entrepreneurship culture, as he sought to push deeper the just-launched payments services that allow users to make payments over WhatsApp. DCM37 BIZ-AMBANI-LD ECONOMY India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani New Delhi: Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world in the next two decades and per capita income would more than double.

DCM25 BIZ-FARMER PROTESTS-INDUSTRY Farmers' protest resulting in daily loss of Rs 3,500 cr: Assocham New Delhi: Industry body Assocham on Tuesday urged the Centre and farmers' organisations to resolve the impasse over the new agri laws, saying that the protests are inflicting a heavy blow to the economies of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and J&K. DCM34 BIZ-SIP-INFLOWS SIP inflows hit 31-month low at Rs 7,302-cr in Nov New Delhi:Investment in mutual funds through systematic investment plans dropped to a 31-month low of Rs 7,302 crore in November amid a challenging economic environment.

DCM33 BIZ-GST-ANTI PROFITEERING Govt extends deadline for completing GST anti-profiteering probe till March 2021 New Delhi: The government has extended the deadline till March 31, 2021 for completing GST anti-profiteering investigations, which were to be completed by November this year. DEL55 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 514, silver also gains Rs 1,046 New Delhi: Gold prices rose Rs 514 to Rs 48,847 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday on a strong global trend and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities DCM12 BIZ-IPO-BECTORSFOOD Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO off to flying start; subscribed 1.57 times within first few hours New Delhi: The initial public offer of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities was subscribed 1.57 times within the first few hours of opening of bidding on Tuesday.