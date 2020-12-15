Left Menu
GJEPC urges govt to include EDI connectivity of postal service with Customs in e-commerce policy

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC have urged the government to include EDI connectivity of postal services with the Customs in the comprehensive e-commerce policy, to permit banks for auto closure of e-commerce exports against advance credit card payments of international buyers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:43 IST
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) have urged the government to include EDI connectivity of postal services with the Customs in the comprehensive e-commerce policy, to permit banks for auto closure of e-commerce exports against advance credit card payments of international buyers. In a recent meeting with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), GJEPC suggested the inclusion of EDI (electronic data interchange) connectivity of post with the Customs to permit insurance of individual exporters by post, according to a statement.

In a notification on November 27, the revenue department clarified that exports of gem and jewellery are permitted in courier mode under the Courier Import and Exports (Clearance) Regulations, 1998, and the Courier Imports and Exports (Electronic Data and Processing) Regulations, 2010. As the gems and jewellery sector witnessed growth in online sales during the coronavirus pandemic, GJEPC said the revamped e-commerce policy will help manufacturing as well as exports.

GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said, ''A revamped e-commerce policy will help manufacturers and retailers across the 390 gems and jewellery clusters in India to utilise e-commerce platforms and reach out directly to overseas consumers.'' He added that the exponential growth in online sales during the pandemic makes this all the more important and time-sensitive for our trade to benefit from this shift to digital platforms. The move will push for progressive reforms that will help the industry achieve its long-term vision to become the epicenter for worldwide gems and jewellery needs, he added.

''We are expecting a comprehensive e-commerce policy that will encompass ease in processes, hassle-free returns, seamless payments, and speed of delivery and minimal cost, among others. ''This move will also give MSMEs a level playing field to begin exports directly to global consumers,'' Shah added.

