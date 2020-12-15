Left Menu
Development News Edition

IDBI Bank downsizes QIP to Rs 2,000 cr, sets floor price at Rs 40.63 apiece

A meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2020 Friday to consider and approve the issue price for the equity shares to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers, it added.IDBI Bank stock closed at Rs 42.40 apiece on BSE, up 3.16 per cent from its previous close..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:38 IST
IDBI Bank downsizes QIP to Rs 2,000 cr, sets floor price at Rs 40.63 apiece

IDBI Bank on Tuesday set the floor price at Rs 40.63 per share for its proposed qualified institutional placement (QIP), and downsized the fundraise by two-thirds to Rs 2,000 crore. The bank's board at its meeting on October 29, 2020 had proposed to raise Rs 6,000 crore by issuing shares through QIP. In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, IDBI Bank said the QIP committee of the board of directors at its meeting authorised opening of the issue on December 15, 2020. ''We further wish to inform...the floor price in respect of the issue, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under the Regulation of Sebi is Rs 40.63 per equity share,'' IDBI Bank said. The bank may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price for the issue, it added.

In a separate filing, IDBI Bank said, ''We write to clarify that the size of the issue as approved by the committee at its meeting today is an amount aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore (base size of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 1,000 crore under green shoe option).''. A meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2020 (Friday) to consider and approve the issue price for the equity shares to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers, it added.

IDBI Bank stock closed at Rs 42.40 apiece on BSE, up 3.16 per cent from its previous close..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • QIP

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan toughens rape law after outcry over attacks

By Waqar Mustafa LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - P akistan introduced a rape law on Tuesday that will create special courts to try cases within four months, after protests over the gang rape of a woman whose car ran ou...

Nor'easter packing heavy snow, blustery winds bears down on U.S. East Coast

Up to two feet 60 cm of snow, blustery winds and freezing rain are expected to make travel treacherous and cause power outages on the U.S. East Coast this week when the first winter storm of the season sweeps through the region, forecasters...

2 criminals held in Delhi after brief exchange of fire

Two suspected criminals were arrested following a brief exchange of fire in north Delhis Kotwali area on Tuesday night, police said. Kanahiya Jha 28 was wanted in nine cases of robbery and snatching while Mohd Ansari 24 was involved in a ca...

Odisha: Body of girl found in pond 4 days after going missing

Four days after a three- year-old girl went missing in Odishas Nayagarh district, her body was found floating in a pond in the childs village on Tuesday, police said. After a missing report was made by the family of the girl living in Badhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020