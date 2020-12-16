Left Menu
Saudi economic recovery bodes well for 2021 indicators, says finance minister

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 16-12-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 01:44 IST
Saudi economic recovery bodes well for 2021 indicators, says finance minister
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Tuesday that most economic sectors in the kingdom have started to recover from the impact of COVID-19 and the recovery in the last two quarters of the year bodes well for economic indicators in 2021.

Mohammed al-Jadaan, in televised remarks after the 2021 state budget was announced with a projected deficit of 4.9% of GDP, also said the government aimed to bring the deficit down to less than 1% by 2023.

Jadaan said there were no plans to revise value-added-tax in the short to medium term. He expected the kingdom to double privatization deals next year, which he said had hit some 15 billion riyals in 2020.

