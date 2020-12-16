Left Menu
Saudi asks OCA to halt electronic vote on 2030 Asian Games bid - state TV

Doha hosted the 2006 Games but Saudi Arabia has never organised an OCA multi-sport event. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have maintained a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar since mid-2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 15:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Saudi Arabia has asked the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to halt electronic voting on the host of the 2030 Asian Games, which Riyadh and Qatar are vying for, due to "the possibility of technical fraud", Saudi state TV said on Wednesday.

The OCA votes at its general assembly on Wednesday to choose between the two Gulf Arab states, which are locked in a long-running political dispute, for hosting rights to the second-biggest multi-sport event after the Olympics. Doha hosted the 2006 Games but Saudi Arabia has never organised an OCA multi-sport event.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have maintained a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar since mid-2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar denies the charges and says the embargo aims to undermine its sovereignty.

