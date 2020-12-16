Left Menu
Development News Edition

FinMin extends deadline for states to implement reforms to avail addl borrowing

The Finance Ministry has extended the deadline till February 15 for states to implement reforms like one-nation one ration card and those in the power sector to become eligible for additional borrowing in the current fiscal, a release said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:13 IST
FinMin extends deadline for states to implement reforms to avail addl borrowing
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Finance Ministry has extended the deadline till February 15 for states to implement reforms like one-nation one ration card and those in the power sector to become eligible for additional borrowing in the current fiscal, a release said. To meet the extra fund requirements of states on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre in May had decided to raise the borrowing limit of the states by 2 percent of their GSDP, over and above the 3 percent limit set under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

However, states were required to complete four specific reforms -- implementation of one nation one ration card, ease of doing business reform, urban local body/ utility reforms, and power sector reforms -- by December 31, 2020, to get the benefits. Such states would get the facility of additional borrowing equivalent to 0.25 percent of their Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP) for completing each reform. Under this facility, additional borrowing of up to Rs 2.14 lakh crore is available to the states on completion of all the four reforms.

''The Department of Expenditure has extended the deadline for the states to complete citizen-centric reforms in various sectors. Now, if the recommendation from the nodal Ministry concerned regarding the implementation of the reform is received by February 15, 2021, the state will be eligible for reform-linked benefits,'' the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. So far nine states have implemented the one nation one ration card system, four states have completed the ease of doing business reforms and one state has done the urban local body/ utility reforms.

''Additional borrowing permission of Rs 40,251 crore has been granted to these states. Extension of the date for completion of reforms is likely to motivate other states also to complete the reform process expeditiously and avail the linked financial benefits,'' the ministry added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Orient Electric Eyes Smaller Towns & Rural Areas for Growth in Fans Business

Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its fans range with new variants in line with the robust demand coming in from Tier-3 4 markets and rural parts of the country. The company has i...

Didn't want to be over the top: Kalidas Jayaram on playing transgender in 'Paava Kadhaigal'

Actor Kalidas Jayaram says he hasnt gone overboard with his performance as a transgender person in Netflixs Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal as he felt responsible towards the community. Paava Kadhaigal, loosely translated as Sin Stories, fe...

DJB, electricity dept employees to be included in frontline staff list for vaccination: Satyendar Jain

Employees of water board and electricity department of the Delhi government will be included in the category of frontline staff for COVID-19 vaccination, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. Interacting with reporters, he said ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Italys deaths head for wartime levelsAn adviser to Italys health ministry has called for restrictions to be drastically tightened to avoid a national tragedy after the national sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020