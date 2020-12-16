Left Menu
Eight dead, 21 injured as bus collides with gas tanker in UP's Sambhal

Eight people died, while 21 more sustained injuries on Wednesday morning when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a gas tanker here amid reduced visibility due to fog, police said. The crash took place in the Dhanari police station area, they added.Eight people have died in the accident involving a bus of UP Roadways and a gas tanker.

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:15 IST
Eight dead, 21 injured as bus collides with gas tanker in UP's Sambhal

Eight people died, while 21 more sustained injuries on Wednesday morning when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a gas tanker here amid reduced visibility due to fog, police said. The crash took place in the Dhanari police station area, they added.

''Eight people have died in the accident involving a bus of UP Roadways and a gas tanker. All the injured have been hospitalised. The number of injured persons is 21. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. Traffic has been diverted since there is still some gas in the tanker,'' Moradabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Ramit Sharma told reporters. Earlier, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra had put the number of injured at 25 and said that the head-on collision took place on the Agra-Moradabad road.

Police said the deceased are yet to be identified. District administration and police officials are at the spot and rescue operations are on, they added. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident, an state government spokesperson said.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure that the injured get adequate treatment, he added..

