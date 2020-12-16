Left Menu
Development News Edition

400 foundries stop production over raw material price hike

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore and Tirupur Medium Industries Association with nearly 50,000 units has also given a call to down shutters for a day on Wednesday to express solidarity with striking foundries.A total of 19 associations of small and medium industries had already staged a demonstration here on Tuesday, urging the Centre to take steps to bring down the price of raw materials..

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:19 IST
400 foundries stop production over raw material price hike

Coimbatore, Dec 16 (PTI): About 400 small and tiny foundries in the district remained silent on Wednesday as part of their indefinite strike to draw the attention of the Centre to the spiralling price of raw materials since the last two months. The foundries, affiliated to the Coimbatore Tiny and Small Foundry Owners Association (COSMAFAN), stopped production indefinitely, resulting in a loss of Rs 30 crores daily, its president Shiva Shanmughakumar said.

The increasing prices would not only affect the foundries but also related industries such as wet grinder, pump and motors, textiles and automobiles, who are the large- scale customers of foundry products, he said. The price increase was from 30 to 55 per cent as compared to the period before the lockdown due to the pandemic, he said.

Moreover, the hoarding by the traders creating artificial scarcity of the materials also contributed to the price hike, he said, adding that the entire industrial sector is seeking the intervention to the Centre to bring down the prices for its survival. Meanwhile, the Coimbatore and Tirupur Medium Industries Association with nearly 50,000 units has also given a call to down shutters for a day on Wednesday to express solidarity with striking foundries.

A total of 19 associations of small and medium industries had already staged a demonstration here on Tuesday, urging the Centre to take steps to bring down the price of raw materials..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Suspected Chinese hackers stole camera footage from African Union - memo

As diplomats gathered at the African Unions headquarters earlier this year to prepare for its annual leaders summit, employees of the international organization made a disturbing discovery.Someone was stealing footage from their own securit...

Long-term permafrost record details Arctic thaw

Frozen Arctic soils are set to release vast amounts of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere as they continue to thaw in coming decades. Despite concerns that this will fuel future global warming, the scale and speed of this important climate ...

Orient Electric Eyes Smaller Towns & Rural Areas for Growth in Fans Business

Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its fans range with new variants in line with the robust demand coming in from Tier-3 4 markets and rural parts of the country. The company has i...

Didn't want to be over the top: Kalidas Jayaram on playing transgender in 'Paava Kadhaigal'

Actor Kalidas Jayaram says he hasnt gone overboard with his performance as a transgender person in Netflixs Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal as he felt responsible towards the community. Paava Kadhaigal, loosely translated as Sin Stories, fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020