Left Menu
Development News Edition

FADA, ASDC join hands with Google India to bridge digital skills gap in auto dealerships

Hence to maintain market continuity, both ASDC and FADA, with the help of Google, are helping the dealerships become as active as original equipment manufacturers OEMs on digital platforms, he added.Google India Head of Automotive Nikhil Bansal said that over the years, the window to influence purchase decisions through offline efforts has become smaller.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:23 IST
FADA, ASDC join hands with Google India to bridge digital skills gap in auto dealerships

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Wednesday said it along with Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) has tied up with Google India to bridge the digital skills gap in the country's auto dealerships and build their capacity in this critical growth driver. ASDC and FADA in partnership Google India aims to prepare over 20,000 auto dealerships to engage with customers in the ongoing and post pandemic era.

Industry experts believe that some customers may not wish to visit a dealership as many times as before prior to making a purchase decision, and hence, there is an urgent need for automotive retail to become virtual, lean, and flexible. ''With the advent of technology and new channels of communication, the classical approach to marketing products and services at the local level has undergone a paradigm change. Gone are the age-old practices of relying on inserts, banners, and small print ads to gain exposure. Today, geo-location targeting, hyperlocal marketing and other sharply defined digital marketing techniques have revolutionized the advertising industry,'' FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said in a statement.

Similarly, ASDC Chairman Nikunj Sanghi said existing skills will require a lot of redefinition and skilling will play a major role when the sector re-enters the new world. ''We need to train the workforce on how to use digital tools and train the entire ecosystem to monitor their efficiency. Hence to maintain market continuity, both ASDC and FADA, with the help of Google, are helping the dealerships become as active as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on digital platforms,'' he added.

Google India Head of Automotive Nikhil Bansal said that over the years, the window to influence purchase decisions through offline efforts has become smaller. ''The average number of visits to dealerships in India fell by 50 per cent over the last three years from 2016 to 2019,'' he said.

Now with COVID-19 making consumers further reluctant to visit car dealerships, and as a result, walk-ins are even fewer, Bansal said. ''To aid business recovery, auto players are encouraged to take their dealerships to customers, online. We have been working with leading auto OEMs to help them digitise their dealership networks, and with this initiative, we are now bringing our learning and support to handhold the larger auto dealer ecosystem to go digital in collaboration with ASDC and FADA,'' he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves Telecom Dept's proposal to conduct spectrum auction

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has approved a proposal of the Department of Telecommunications to conduct spectrum auction through which spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providin...

Juggling lockdowns, Michelin Guide raced to find its star chefs

The Michelin Guides restaurant inspectors had a trickier task than usual finding their noteworthy chefs of the year, rushing to get a seat at top tables after coronavirus lockdowns forced eateries to close for extended periods. Revered as t...

India's COVID active caseload declines to 3.32 lakh; below 40K daily cases reported for past 17 days

Continuing the trend of contraction of coronavirus cases, Indias COVID-19 active caseload now stands at 3,32,002 comprising 3.34 per cent of the total number of infections reported in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday...

Vampire Diaries Season 9’s possibilities revealed, who will direct if it’s renewed?

Will Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place The avid viewers of Vampire Diaries are disappointed as they are not receiving any updates related to renewal for one more season.Devdiscourse finds ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020