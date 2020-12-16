Left Menu
Harappa Education announces key leadership appointments Edu-tech platform Harappa Education on Wednesday said it has appointed Kanika Mathur as its Chief Marketing Officer along with other key appointments as it embarks on its next phase of growth.The company has roped in Nilanjan Kar as President Institutions and Enterprise, Mudit Shekhawat as Chief Consumer Officer, Priya Krishnan as Vice President International and Praveen Bahl as Vice President Institutions, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:22 IST
Global technology services provider NTT Ltd on Wednesday named Abhijit Dubey as its Global Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Jason Goodall, who will retire from his executive role on June 30, 2021, and will remain as a board director for NTT Ltd and Dimension Data, as well as act as a strategic advisor for the NTT Venture Capital business. Dubey, who will join NTT in early February and formally step into his new role on April 1, 2021, was associated with global advisory firm McKinsey & Company for over 20 years.

Dubey will be based at NTT Ltd's headquarters in London. **** *Persistent Systems appoints Charles Owen as Chief Corporate Development Officer IT firm Persistent Systems has appointed Charles Owen as its Chief Corporate Development Officer. In this role, he will guide the corporate strategy of the digital business solutions innovator, working closely with CEO and Executive Director Sandeep Kalra, a statement said. Owens was founder of investment firm Ev2 Ventures, and prior to that, he led mergers and acquisitions at HARMAN International.

