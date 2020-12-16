Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish govt sees smaller GDP drop this year, but slower rebound in 2021

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:51 IST
Swedish govt sees smaller GDP drop this year, but slower rebound in 2021

Sweden's economy will contract less than previously expected this year, the government said in a forecast on Wednesday, but a second wave of the pandemic will crimp the recovery in 2021. Gross domestic product is seen falling 2.9% in 2020, the government said, better than the 4.6% contraction predicted in its September forecast.

However, the government cut its forecast for next year to show growth of 3.0% against its previous expectation of a rebound of 4.1%.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Companies may face 2% fine for breaching EU cybersecurity rules

Large energy, transport and financial companies as well as digital providers and makers of medical and computer devices could be fined up to 2 of their global turnover for breaching EU cybersecurity rules under a European Commission proposa...

Soccer-West Brom sack manager Bilic after poor start to season

West Bromwich Albion have sacked manager Slaven Bilic after a dismal start to the season that left the team second-bottom of the Premier League with one win in 13 games, the club said on Wednesday.Bilic is the first top-flight manager in En...

Erdogan says U.S. sanctions an attack on Turkey's rights

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey over its purchase of Russian defence systems were an attack on Ankaras sovereign rights aimed at deterring its defence industry, a move which he said was bound...

Two ex-ministers snub judge after being charged over Beirut blast

Two former Lebanese ministers charged with negligence over a huge explosion at Beirut port in August that killed 200 people indicated on Wednesday they would not appear for questioning before the judge handling the case.Judge Fadi Sawan cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020