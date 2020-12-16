DDC joins hands with data analytics organisation for effective formulation of policies

Delhi government's think tank DDC on Wednesday entered into a partnership with a global advisory and data analytics organisation to support the use of data and evidence in the effective formulation and implementation of policies related to the city. IDinsight will support the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) by providing research and analytical support to further the government's goal of evidence-informed policymaking, said a Delhi government statement.

''Good data is the foundation for better policymaking and monitoring. DDC is committed to using latest data analysis techniques to find sustainable, people-centric solutions to the critical development challenges facing Delhi,'' said DDC vice chairman Jasmine Shah. As per the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two sides, IDinsight will work closely with the DDC to enhance the government's abilities of decision-making by advising on the design of new programmes and policies, or reforming existing programmes and policies, based on evidence from Delhi and other locations, the statement said. They will provide actionable recommendations based on timely and high-quality data, for assessment and improvement in implementation of existing programmes and policies, and support analysis of flagship initiatives of Delhi government such as Rozgar Bazaar, registration of construction labourers, education initiatives, among others, it said. “IDinsight will bring together an embedded team of public policy and data science experts that will work closely with DDC and several government departments,'' Shah said. IDinsight will use innovative and cost-effective tools to provide rigorous, timely research and analytics to answer key policy questions for the government, said Ronald Abraham, the organisation's founding partner and India regional director.