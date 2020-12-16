Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open slightly higher on stimulus bets

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:14 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open slightly higher on stimulus bets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on optimism over a bumper coronavirus stimulus package, although weak airline stocks and dismal retail sales data capped gains.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.63 points, or 0.04%, at 3,696.25. The Nasdaq Composite gained 15.98 points, or 0.13%, to 12,611.04 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.93 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 30,191.38.

