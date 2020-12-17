Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU plan for airport slots draws industry fire

"It is time to establish a pathway to return to a normal application of the 'use-it-or-lose-it' rule." But aviation industry groups led by airlines body IATA said the EU plan "does not sufficiently address the extent of the continuing crisis in air transport", and appealed to European governments and parliamentarians to intervene. Unless amended, it "could lead to airlines being forced to operate 'ghost flights'," they said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 00:04 IST
EU plan for airport slots draws industry fire
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

An EU plan to begin restoring airport slot competition next year drew criticism on Wednesday from major airlines, who warned that it could lead to a return of empty "ghost flights". The suspension of rules governing takeoff and landing rights at once-busy airports, introduced early in the COVID-19 pandemic, has become more divisive. Low-cost airlines are impatient to see a return to normal rules requiring incumbents to use 80% of their slots or cede some to rivals.

The European Commission proposal would restore the "use-it-or-lose-it" rule for the northern summer season starting in March 2021, but with a lower 40% threshold. Transport Commissioner Adina Valean said the plan announced on Wednesday would "strike a balance" between fair competition and relief for airlines hit by the travel slump.

"The effect of the current waiver is to freeze competition at 2019 levels without there being any requirement that capacity is actually used efficiently," according to the proposal, first reported by Reuters. "It is time to establish a pathway to return to a normal application of the 'use-it-or-lose-it' rule." But aviation industry groups led by airlines body IATA said the EU plan "does not sufficiently address the extent of the continuing crisis in air transport", and appealed to European governments and parliamentarians to intervene.

Unless amended, it "could lead to airlines being forced to operate 'ghost flights'," they said in a statement. Before the waiver, some carriers ran empty flights to avoid losing slots, sparking outrage among environmentalists and the wider public.

IATA and airports group ACI had proposed a regime allowing airlines to return surplus slots temporarily and use only 50% of those they held onto, without losing rights the following year.

Also Read: European shares slip on Brexit, downbeat economic data

TRENDING

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCW team visits Bengal frequently for political reasons: Minister

As West Bengal is ruled by the Trinamool Congress, representatives of the National Commission for Women visit the state frequently despite a better record regarding crimes against women, minister Sashi Panja said on Wednesday. Addressing th...

Nigeria expects to get its first COVID-19 vaccine doses in January

Nigeria expects to receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in January, the countrys health minister said on Wednesday, but officials do not yet know which one they will get.Africas most populous nation has not been as hard-hit by the ...

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues, U.S. officials say

The first days of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine rollout have seen unexpected hitches including some vaccines being stored at excessively cold temperatures and Pfizer reporting potential challenges in its vaccine production, U.S. officials sa...

Chinese capsule returns to Earth carrying moon rocks

A Chinese lunar capsule returned to Earth Thursday with the first fresh samples of rock and debris from the moon in more than 40 years. The capsule of the Change 5 probe landed in the Siziwang district of the Inner Mongolia region, state me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020