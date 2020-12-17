Left Menu
Development News Edition

13-year-old electrocuted while taking selfie with friends atop train coach

The roof mat of the coach also caught fire and had to be doused by fire tenders, police said.The COVID-19 isolation coaches were stabled on route number two of the station and kept around 100 meters away from the main gate.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-12-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 00:06 IST
13-year-old electrocuted while taking selfie with friends atop train coach
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pxhere

A 13-year-old boy was burnt alive and two of his friends injured after they came in contact with a live wire while clicking selfies atop a train coach, which has been converted into a COVID isolation unit, in Odisha's Gajapati district on Wednesday, police said. P Surya and his two friends went atop the coach kept at the Parlakhemundi railway station and were clicking selfies, they said.

While Surya was electrocuted and died at the spot, the two other friends received minor burn injuries and are being treated, police said. The roof mat of the coach also caught fire and had to be doused by fire tenders, police said.

The COVID-19 isolation coaches were stabled on route number two of the station and kept around 100 meters away from the main gate. A Junior Administrative Group has been constituted by the Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair to investigate the incident.

TRENDING

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCW team visits Bengal frequently for political reasons: Minister

As West Bengal is ruled by the Trinamool Congress, representatives of the National Commission for Women visit the state frequently despite a better record regarding crimes against women, minister Sashi Panja said on Wednesday. Addressing th...

Nigeria expects to get its first COVID-19 vaccine doses in January

Nigeria expects to receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in January, the countrys health minister said on Wednesday, but officials do not yet know which one they will get.Africas most populous nation has not been as hard-hit by the ...

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues, U.S. officials say

The first days of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine rollout have seen unexpected hitches including some vaccines being stored at excessively cold temperatures and Pfizer reporting potential challenges in its vaccine production, U.S. officials sa...

Chinese capsule returns to Earth carrying moon rocks

A Chinese lunar capsule returned to Earth Thursday with the first fresh samples of rock and debris from the moon in more than 40 years. The capsule of the Change 5 probe landed in the Siziwang district of the Inner Mongolia region, state me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020