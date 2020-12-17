Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ and Niue announce next steps towards quarantine-free travel

Negotiations on the text of an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between Niue and New Zealand’ have concluded and both Cabinets have agreed to its signature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-12-2020 07:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 07:35 IST
NZ and Niue announce next steps towards quarantine-free travel
 “We welcome progress towards the recommencement of two-way travel between Niue and New Zealand,” said Premier Tagelagi. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi have announced next steps towards quarantine-free travel between the two countries. Negotiations on the text of an 'Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between Niue and New Zealand' have concluded and both Cabinets have agreed to its signature.

"We welcome progress towards the recommencement of two-way travel between Niue and New Zealand," said Premier Tagelagi.

The Arrangement outlines the health and border requirements for each country to meet in order to recommence quarantine-free travel, and annexes provide further detail on the implementation, including border and travel protocols.

"Niue has successfully remained COVID-19 free throughout 2020, and this next step is a testament to all of our hard work to protect ourselves and the Pacific," said Prime Minister Ardern.

In recognition of Niue's COVID-19 free status, Prime Minister Ardern and Premier Tagelagi have also agreed that officials will progress discussions to enable one-way quarantine-free travel from Niue to New Zealand, to enable improved access for essential travel and to support Niue's economic recovery.

Both countries will now develop in further detail the practical measures needed to safely recommence both one and two-way quarantine-free travel.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 2,500-plus Americans daily

The United States on Wednesday further widened its network for administering COVID-19 vaccines to doctors and nurses on the frontlines of a pandemic killing more than 2,500 Americans a day, even as a major winter storm threatened to slow pr...

Samsung, IBM joining forces to help businesses realize promise of Industry 4.0

Samsung on Wednesday revealed its plans to collaborate with tech major IBM to jointly explore emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, IoT, edge computing to help businesses around the world realize the promise of the fourth industrial revolut...

Singapore's foodie "hawker" culture given UNESCO recognition

Singapores tradition of communal dining at hawker centres, open air food courts popularised by celebrity chefs and hit films such as Crazy Rich Asians, has been recognised by UNESCO for its cultural significance.The United Nations cultural ...

Economic bounce back result of decision to go hard during COVID-19

The Governments decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has helped the economy recover faster than expected, Grant Robertson said.GDP rose 14 percent in the September quarter following a revised 11 percent fall i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020