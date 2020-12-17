China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says

China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official saysReuters | Singapore | Updated: 17-12-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 08:58 IST
The World Health Organization said on Thursday that China had welcomed an international team of investigators into COVID-19 expected to travel to the country in early January.
Babatunde Olowokure, the WHO's regional emergencies director in the Western Pacific, told a news conference that the organisation was in talks with Beijing over where the investigators would travel to within the country.