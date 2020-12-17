Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 12:03 p.m.

Criticising the Centre's decision not to hold the winter session of Parliament, the Shiv Sena on Thursday claimed the Union government wants to evade discussion on issues like the ongoing farmers' protest, country's economic situation and border standoff with China. 11:38 a.m.

Puducherry adds 40 new COVID-19 cases as UT's tally rises to 37,622. 11:06 a.m.

Mizoram records five new COVID-19 cases as tally rises to 4,085. The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,37,329 with the addition of 450 new cases, an official said on Thursday.

11:02 a.m. The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 99,56,557 and the death toll rose to 1,44,451 with 355 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 10:51 a.m.

The Central Railway on Thursday started air-conditioned local train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section in Mumbai. 10:30 a.m.

The inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20 will be a low-key affair restricted for the public, the organisers said, urging people to participate in the historic event from home in view of the coronavirus pandemic. 9:36 a.m.

COVID-19 tally in Andamans rises to 4,850 with eight new cases. 9:28 a.m.

Telangana logs 509 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths. 9:09 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 190 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.