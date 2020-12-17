Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtras Thane district has reached 2,37,329 with the addition of 450 new cases, an official said on Thursday.1102 a.m. The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 99,56,557 and the death toll rose to 1,44,451 with 355 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 12:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 12:03 p.m.

Criticising the Centre's decision not to hold the winter session of Parliament, the Shiv Sena on Thursday claimed the Union government wants to evade discussion on issues like the ongoing farmers' protest, country's economic situation and border standoff with China. 11:38 a.m.

Puducherry adds 40 new COVID-19 cases as UT's tally rises to 37,622. 11:06 a.m.

Mizoram records five new COVID-19 cases as tally rises to 4,085. The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,37,329 with the addition of 450 new cases, an official said on Thursday.

11:02 a.m. The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 99,56,557 and the death toll rose to 1,44,451 with 355 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 10:51 a.m.

The Central Railway on Thursday started air-conditioned local train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section in Mumbai. 10:30 a.m.

The inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20 will be a low-key affair restricted for the public, the organisers said, urging people to participate in the historic event from home in view of the coronavirus pandemic. 9:36 a.m.

COVID-19 tally in Andamans rises to 4,850 with eight new cases. 9:28 a.m.

Telangana logs 509 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths. 9:09 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 190 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Odisha reports 351 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 351 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Odisha on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday. With 358 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged patients has increased to 3,20,2...

IOC accused of ignoring human rights for 2022 Beijing Games

A coalition representing ethnic minorities in China is again accusing the International Olympic Committee of ignoring widespread human rights abuses as the country prepares to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Rights groups speaking...

Is Violet Evergarden season 2 renewed? What latest we know

One of the most fascinating anime series Violet Evergarden season 1 dropped its finale over two years back. The last season was highly appreciated by the audience throughout the world. As we all know the story is not ended, the fans are ent...

WPP targets return to 2019-type growth by 2022

WPP, the worlds biggest advertising company, expects to return to 2019 levels of underlying growth by 2022 by cutting costs, investing in technology and making targeted acquisitions. The British group set out its medium-term targets in a tr...
